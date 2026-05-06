C&G Group shareholders to pocket Ksh 274M after 356pc profit jump

Car & General Group shareholders are set to earn total dividends amounting to Ksh 274 million for the year ended December 2025 after net profit jumped by 356pc.

The firm’s profit after tax for the full year period increased to Ksh 2.4 billion compared to Ksh 526 million reported in the previous year lifted by higher sales the firm recorded across three of its regional markets including Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“In Kenya, specifically, the boda boda business resumed growth to a monthly average of 8,000 units from a low of 4,600 units per month in 2024. This led to recovery in growth of our Kenya business after two years of decline. In addition, we saw reasonable growth in all product lines and territories,” said the firm.

C&G turnover for the twelve-month period rose by 21pc to Ksh 25 billion from Ksh 21 billion reported during the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization expanded by 153pc to Ksh 3.8 billion compared to Ksh 1.5 billion reported in 2024.

According to the firm, sales in Uganda and Tanzania now represent over 56% of total sales.

Following the improved performance, C&G Group board recommend a final dividend Ksh 3.12 per share amounting to Ksh 250 million and which is higher than 80 cents per shared declared in the previous year.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of Ksh 24,062,000 at 30 cents per share paid during the year.

“The Dividend shall be payable to those registered at the close of business on Wednesday 24 June 2026. Subject to approval by the shareholders, the dividend is to be paid on or about 30 June 2026,” said the firm.