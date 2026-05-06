Why everyday food choices matter: Awareness campaign launched

Efforts to combat the rising burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Kenya received a major boost on Wednesday following the launch of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about unhealthy foods.

The initiative, dubbed “What’s Inside Your Food?”, was unveiled by a broad coalition of Kenyan civil society organisations, the Food Policy Coalition Kenya.

The campaign calls for clear warning labels on pre-packaged, ultra-processed foods and aims to highlight excessive levels of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats in these products.

The pre-packaged ultra-processed foods many Kenyan families buy every day contain high levels of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats that are driving NCDs such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and cancers.

According to the Ministry of Health, the diseases now account for approximately 39% of all deaths in Kenya, placing growing pressure on families, communities, and the healthcare system.

Public health experts note that increased consumption of ultra processed packaged foods is contributing to this rising burden, yet many consumers remain unaware of what is actually in the food they purchase.

The campaign encourages Kenyans to ask a simple but important question: Do you really know what’s inside that pre-packaged food?

“Non-Communicable Diseases are placing an increasing burden on Kenyan families and the health system, and poor diets are a key driver of this crisis,” said Dr. Catherine Karekezi, Executive Director at NCD Alliance Kenya. “Raising awareness and empowering consumers with clear information is essential to reversing current trends.”

The Food Policy Coalition Kenya strongly believes that clear information on packages can help families make healthier choices. Nutrition information is often complex, technical, or placed where it is easily overlooked, making it challenging for families to quickly understand what they are buying.

“This campaign is to urge people to question what hidden ingredient is in the pre-packaged food they purchase,” said Celine Awuor, the CEO of the International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA). “Kenyans deserve clear and understandable information about the food they consume. By encouraging people to ask questions about what is in their food, we are helping families take an active role in protecting their health.”

The six-week nationwide campaign will roll out through television, radio, billboard, digital media, and community engagement activities designed to help consumers better understand packaged foods and reflect on everyday food choices.

According to Timothy Wafula, Programme Manager at Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network (KELIN), “Increasing public understanding is a critical first step toward healthier food environments.

Many shoppers are misled by food companies into believing that products like juice, cereal and bread spreads are healthy when they are packed with high levels of sugar, salt and unhealthy fats. Families do not have the time or technical knowledge to interpret complex nutrition panels. When people begin questioning what is in their food, they become more empowered to demand better labels

Research and testing of front-of-pack labelling in Kenya shows that simple, clear labels help consumers quickly identify healthier options,” said Dr. Shukri Mohammed, a Research Scientist at the African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC). “This evidence confirms that improving how information is presented on food packages is critical to supporting better food choices.”

The coalition is urging consumers, parents, community leaders, health professionals, and the media to join the conversation by paying closer attention to food packaging and sharing awareness about healthier choices.

“Kenyans have a right to clearly know what is in the pre-packaged ultra-processed foods they buy,” said Imelda Namayi, Programme Manager, Education, Health and Nutrition at the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK).

“Clear front-of-pack labelling is essential to protect consumers to help families better understand what they are consuming enabling them to make healthier choices. Your family deserves real food — not hidden harm”.