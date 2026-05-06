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Bien, Savara to join Pan-African stars at Africa Le Forward concert

The concert, organised by Trace East Africa, will bring together artists from across the continent and will serve as the grand finale to the Africa Forward Summit.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

Nairobi is set to host a star-studded night of music and celebration at Africa Forward, Le Concert, scheduled for May 12 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The concert, organised by Trace East Africa, will bring together artists from across the continent and will serve as the grand finale to the Africa Forward Summit.

The summit is a multi-day programme with three interconnected experiences: a cultural festival curated by Alliance Française Nairobi beginning May 7, high-level bilateral engagements between Kenya and France on May 11–12, and the grand musical concert on May 12.

According to organisers from Trace East Africa, the concert is meant “to celebrate the richness of Africa’s cultural diversity while highlighting Nairobi’s growing role as one of Africa’s most dynamic cultural capitals.”

Speaking about the importance of the concert, Permanent Secretary for the State Department of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abraham Korir Sing’Oei said it was a creative culmination of the event.

“The Summit programme also features Africa Forward Le Concert – a high-level, invite-only showcase of Africa’s finest creative talent, convening artists from across the continent for an exceptional cultural experience,” said Sing’Oei. “The concert reflects the Summit’s broader vision: that alongside diplomacy and business, the arts and culture are powerful instruments for building bridges, breaking barriers, and fostering genuine human connection.”

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The event, expected to be the biggest musical exhibition this year, boasts an impressive line-up that reflects the diversity and dynamism of African music. It includes Kenya’s own Bien and Savara set to represent the local scene, together with rising star Coster Ojwang.

From across the continent, fans can expect performances from Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa, Senegalese legend Youssou N’Dour, and Nigerian hitmaker Yemi Alade.

From South Africa, Nomcebo Zikode of ‘Jerusalema’ fame will perform, while East Africa’s next generation of stars, namely Abigail Chams and Nandy, will represent Tanzania, as Legend Jose Chameleon represents Uganda.

This will be the first time the event will be held in a non-Francophone country. The concert is also expected to stream live on Trace’s YouTube channels.

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