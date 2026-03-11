County News

France and Kenya join forces to tackle surge in online gender-based violence

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
3 Min Read
From Left to Right: Tom Osborn, Founder and CEO of Shamiri, Anne Gaël Chapuis, AFD Director for Kenya, Kenyan artist and influencer Maandy, Carol Werunga, Solidarity and Support Programmes’ Coordinator at Urgent Action Fund – Africa, Fridah Wawira, Acting Excecutive Director COVAW and French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet during the Combating Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) in Kenya event at Alliance Française Nairobi. Photo by Jackson Mnyamwezi

As Kenya celebrates its progress in digital connectivity and innovation, a darker trend has emerged beneath the surface of its tech boom: a sharp rise in Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) affecting millions of women and girls across the country.

Recent studies conducted in Kenya, including research within higher learning institutions, indicate that nearly 90% of young adults have witnessed TFGBV, while 39% report having experienced it. Manifestations include cyberbullying, online sexual harassment, sextortion, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and AI-generated deepfakes.

TFGBV has serious consequences for victims’ mental health, personal safety, dignity, and economic participation. Women and girls — particularly adolescents, students, journalists, activists, and women in public life — are disproportionately affected. In certain cases, online violence escalates into offline harm.

To address this, the Embassy of France in Kenya and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) on Monday launched a €5 million regional project to combat TFGBV in Kenya and six other African nations.

In the initiative, AFD is supporting Kenyan feminist civil society organizations under the Feminist Organizations Support Fund (FSOF). The four-year initiative (2026 – 2030) is implemented across seven African countries: Kenya, Cameroon, Togo, Zimbabwe, Benin, Senegal, and Nigeria.

While in Kenya and three other countries the focus is on direct support to feminist organizations and survivors, in Benin, Senegal, and Nigeria the programme also supports policy dialogue and public engagement to strengthen national responses to digital gender-based violence.

Nyeri formulating policy to market its cultural heritage
Body by Design trio remanded as Court denies bail extension
Tatu City launches Tatu Woodworks, signs deal with Unity Homes
Salient secondary school closed to pave way for establishment of Nyandarua University

In Kenya, the project will strengthen local organizations working to prevent online harassment and digital abuse, improve digital security, and provide holistic support to survivors, including psychological, legal, and technological assistance.

The initiative also supports the production of research and advocacy efforts to promote stronger policies and safer digital spaces for women and girls through UAF and the Kenyan Covaw (Coalition on Violence Against Women), as well as partners like The Engine Room and AWID (Association for Women’s Rights in Development).

Through this programme, AFD contributes to advancing gender equality and ensuring that digital transformation in Kenya is inclusive, safe, and empowering for all

“Since 2020 in close collaboration with French-led Support Fund for Feminist Organizations (FSOF) we have already mobilized over €255 million to support Feminist Organizations around the globe.’ Anne Gaël Chapuis, AFD Director for Kenya

Watch below as AFD Director for Kenya Anne Gaël Chapuis, shares more on the Kenya funding.

French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet says Technology-Facilitated Gender Based Violence (TFGBV) is a big issue noting that 90% of adult women in Kenya have experienced it. Notes that France has committed to feminist diplomacy.

 

 

 

Sakaja launches solar-powered cold storage project in 43 markets
KAMP secures license renewal signaling transparency, regulatory balance in music sector
Waiguru’s clean cooking drive bears fruit as 6,000 families switch to gas
Do not disappoint the President, DP Gachagua tells public officers
Kenya airforce training aircraft involved in emergency in Kwale
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Juanita Tunu signs with UMG East Africa
Next Article Facebook owner Meta buys ‘social media network for AI’ Moltbook
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Omollo: Sustainable natural resource use and protection could reduce conflicts
County News NEWS
Government, Kiambu County partner to operationalise Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital
County News NEWS
Facebook owner Meta buys ‘social media network for AI’ Moltbook
Business International Business
Juanita Tunu signs with UMG East Africa
Entertainment Music

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Governor Wavinya flags off seeds distribution as rains set in

County NewsNEWS

Roto Tanks donates 500 tanks to support access to clean water by household

County NewsNEWS

We will continue to work together with church, says Ruto

County NewsNEWS

Robbery suspect arrested as police heighten pursuit of armed thugs

Show More