KPC says current fuel stock sufficient 

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has maintained there is enough fuel in the country even as consumers report fuel shortage in various parts of the country.

The firm has published data of super petrol, diesel and kerosene currently available at it depots.

As of Wednesday, motorists in some regions were forced to queue at various petrol stations which apparently had run out of fuel while others were completely closed.

“We wish to assure the public that there is sufficient fuel stock in all of our terminals and depots and that the product meets national international quality standards as prescribed by relevant certification bodies,” said Pius Mwendwa, KPC Acting Managing Director.

KPC latest inventory shows that the country has 166,595 litres of super petrol, 182,508 litres of diesel and 82,434 litres of jet fuel in its stores.