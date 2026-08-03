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Mukurweini MP arrested over alleged inciteful remarks

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia was arrested on Monday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in Kieni, Nyeri County.

The MP was arrested at the Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi, where he had spent the night after claiming unidentified individuals were pursuing him.

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On Sunday evening, Kaguchia said several unmarked vehicles had surrounded the media house shortly after he appeared on Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi programme.

He claimed the officers wanted to arrest him and maintained that he would not be intimidated.

The legislator remained inside the premises overnight as detectives stayed outside. Reports indicated that roadblocks had been mounted along Dennis Pritt Road and vehicles were being stopped and searched, although the police had not confirmed the operation.

Kaguchia, an ally of Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, has been under scrutiny over remarks made during a rally on Saturday that were interpreted by some as suggesting that Mt Kenya residents would face consequences if they voted for President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

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The arrest comes as authorities continue investigating politicians accused of making inflammatory political statements.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is also investigating several political leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku.

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