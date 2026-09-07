Three arrested, two stolen motorcycles recovered in Kilifi

Police in Kilifi County have arrested three suspects and recovered two motorcycles believed to have been stolen.

The officers, who were on a routine patrol along Kipara Mwakirunge Road in Kaloleni, swung into action after a distressed resident reported the theft of his motorcycle.

It is then that the officers promptly initiated a tracker search for the motorcycle in the area.

The operation led them to a hideout beneath a nearby bridge, where they apprehended the three suspects.

During the search, the officers recovered the victim’s motorcycle, along with a second motorcycle also believed to have been stolen.

The three suspects are currently in custody at Kambe Ribe Police Station, awaiting arraignment.