County News

Three arrested, two stolen motorcycles recovered in Kilifi

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Police in Kilifi County have arrested three suspects and recovered two motorcycles believed to have been stolen.

The officers, who were on a routine patrol along Kipara Mwakirunge Road in Kaloleni, swung into action after a distressed resident reported the theft of his motorcycle.

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It is then that the officers promptly initiated a tracker search for the motorcycle in the area.

The operation led them to a hideout beneath a nearby bridge, where they apprehended the three suspects.

During the search, the officers recovered the victim’s motorcycle, along with a second motorcycle also believed to have been stolen.

The three suspects are currently in custody at Kambe Ribe Police Station, awaiting arraignment.

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