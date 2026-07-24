Wanga welcomes Sharon Otieno murder verdict, says justice has been served

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has welcomed the High Court’s decision convicting former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero, in the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

In a statement, Wanga commended the High Court for what she described as the integrity, transparency and efficiency demonstrated in handling the case, which has spanned nearly eight years.

“The High Court has delivered its verdict on the long-running murder case of Ms. Sharon Otieno, bringing an end to one of Kenya’s most high-profile criminal trials,” Wanga said.

Obado, his former personal assistant Oyamo, and former Migori County clerk Obiero were found guilty of the murder of Sharon and her unborn child in a judgment delivered on Thursday, July 23, by Lady Justice Cecilia Githua.

“As the Governor of Homa Bay County, where the murder took place and where Sharon was from, I commend the integrity, transparency and efficiency with which this case has been handled,” Wanga stated.

She noted that the conviction had brought closure to many Kenyans, particularly women and mothers who had followed the case since Sharon was abducted and killed in September 2018.

“I believe, along with other mothers, women and all who closely followed this case, that the truth has emerged and that justice has finally been served.”

Sharon was abducted on September 3, 2018, before her body and that of her unborn child were discovered a day later in a thicket near Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County.

The High Court found that the prosecution had proved its case against the three accused beyond reasonable doubt.

In her judgment, Lady Justice Githua held that Obado had a strong motive to eliminate Sharon in a bid to prevent details of their relationship and her pregnancy from becoming public.

“From the totality of the evidence adduced in this case, it is my considered view that the first accused had a very strong motive to unlawfully end Sharon’s life to ensure that his illicit affair with her was not widely publicised through the print media in order to save himself from possible public embarrassment and reputational harm and to safeguard his political standing,” she said.

The court found that Obado supplied the motive, instigation and funds to facilitate the murder, while Oyamo coordinated its execution and Obiero provided logistical support and helped conceal the crime.

Obado and his co-accused are being remanded in prison for 21 days pending the filing of pre-sentencing reports after the court revoked their bond terms.