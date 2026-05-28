Ruto mourns students killed in Utumishi Girls fire

President William Ruto has condoled with families that have been affected by the dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which claimed the lives of 16 students and left 79 injured.

In a statement, Ruto noted that no words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives filled with promise, hope, and dreams for the future.

“As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost their beloved daughters in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil,” noted Ruto.

He added that the government’s immediate attention is focused on the rescue of those affected, the treatment of the injured, and support for their families, while investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

On his part the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi mourned the victims of the fire incident describing the it as a deeply painful moment to Kenya.

“This is a deeply painful moment for the nation, and my thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, especially the families grieving the loss of their loved ones and those with children currently receiving treatment in hospital,” Mudavadi mourned.