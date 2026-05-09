FIDA to Karen Nyamu: Children should not be used for public entertainment

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu’s controversial comments directed at a student during Senate proceedings continue to draw condemnation.

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) expressed deep concern, stating that the incident, which occurred during a voluntary service programme at Parliament, sent a harmful message to young girls across the country that public leadership spaces are unsafe and disrespectful to women and girls.

“FIDA-Kenya strongly condemns the growing acceptance of language and behaviour that humiliates or belittles girls in public. These remarks not only harm the dignity and emotional well-being of the child involved, but also send a harmful message to young girls across the country that public leadership spaces are unsafe and disrespectful to women and girls”, the statement read.

The organisation said Nyamu’s remarks on the floor of the house were inappropriate, demeaning, and did not meet the constitutional duty of leaders to uphold dignity, integrity, respect, and protect children.

“The comments made in Parliament were inappropriate, demeaning, and did not meet the constitutional duty of leaders to uphold dignity, integrity, respect, and protect children. Parliament and all public institutions should be safe spaces where everyone, especially children and young girls, can learn, engage, and participate in leadership”

Through its chairperson, Christine Kungu, FIDA-Kenya also raised concern over the rising exposure of minors on social media, in interviews, and through online comments that violate their dignity, privacy, and emotional well-being.

It warned that Children should never be used for sensationalism, ridicule, or public entertainment.

“The recent sharing of videos involving underage girls, even when claimed to be for public discussion or accountability, shows a growing lack of respect for child protection principles and safeguarding standards”

Consequently, FIDA-Kenya called for leaders to be held accountable whenever their actions undermine child protection.

“We urge strict enforcement of child safeguarding standards in Parliament and all public institutions, an immediate stop to sharing content that identifies minors, and better training for public officers and political leaders on child protection, gender sensitivity, ethical leadership, and preventing sexual harassment”.

It further appealed to social media users, including media houses, bloggers, and digital platforms, to follow ethical and trauma-informed reporting standards when covering issues involving minors.

The Senator was forced to apologise over the suggestive comments about the services the young learner was offering.

“I hereby tender my unreserved apology to the Senate, the student under the School Voluntary Service Scheme, the family of the student and the public,” Nyamu said.

“I acknowledge that the utterances were inappropriate and fell short of the dignity, decorum and respect expected of a state officer, particularly towards a young female learner.”

According to Speaker Amason Kingi, the statement undermined the dignity of the student.