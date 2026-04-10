FIFA appoints 52 referees, 88 assistants and 30 VAR officials for World Cup

FIFA has appointed 52 referees, 88 assistants and 30 video match officials from across all six confederations and 50 member associations selected for the 23rd edition of the World Cup between June and July this year.

The selection process was based on quality and consistency of performances at the highest level spanning over three years.

Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s chief refereeing officer and chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, said, “The selected match officials are the very best in the world. They were part of a wider pool of officials that was identified and monitored over the past three years. They have attended seminars and officiated at FIFA tournaments. In addition, their performances in domestic and international matches were regularly assessed”

“The selected officials have received, and will continue to receive, comprehensive support from our fitness coaches and medical staff, including physiotherapists and a mental specialist. Our goal is to ensure that they’re in optimal physical and mental condition when they arrive in Miami on 31 May.”

This year’s FIFA World Cup will be the biggest in history, with a 48-team line-up and 104 matches to be contested across three countries: the USA, Mexico and Canada.

“It’ll be the largest FIFA Team One ever, with 41 more match officials than at Qatar 2022. Each of them must be ready to be appointed for a match and to contribute actively to ensuring that the refereeing at the World Cup is a success. The fact that six women match officials have been selected continues a trend that was started four years ago in Qatar as we aim to further develop women’s refereeing.” added Collina

However, Kenyan referees conspicuously missed out on the list released on Thursday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 11 and July 19.