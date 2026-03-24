GolfSports

Golf: Resilient display from Team Kenya s South Africa takes overnight lead

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Hosts Kenya delivered stand out performance on the opening day of the All Africa Junior Team Championship at Windsor Golf and Country Club,Nairobi.

Defending champions South Africa however were relentless in the round taking the lead ahead of day two on Wednesday.

The South African team carded an exceptional combined team score that placed them  ahead of the chasing pack.

Roared on by the home support, Team Kenya did not disappoint. In both the Boys’ and Girls’ categories, Kenya’s juniors demonstrated remarkable resilience to occupy the second-place slot on the leaderboard.

Kanana Muthomi anchored the team with a composed round, while Bianca Ngecu and Belinda Wanjiru provided critical support to keep Kenya ahead of regional rivals Morocco and Zimbabwe.

It’s all systems go for Waziri Nakhumicha Super Cup finals
3×3 Basketball: Kenya among Nations confirmed for 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
Andre Onana: Manchester United agree deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper
Arsenal slim title hopes hit by a draw at Everton

The boys quartet of Yuvraj Rajput, Junaid Manji, Tsevi Soni, and Mwathi Gicheru showed tactical discipline, navigating the back nine effectively to ensure Kenya remains the primary challenger to South Africa’s dominance.

The Longest Drive competition offered a thrilling showdown with Uganda’s Keisha Kagoro hitting 267 yards and South African  Cilliers Craig hitting 330 yards to win in the boys category.

The tournament enters Round 2 tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25th, with the first group teeing off at 7:00 AM.

With 54 holes of golf still to be played, the “Moving Day” dynamics are expected to shake up the standings as teams chase the top two spots that guarantee qualification for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.

Leaderboard after day 1

  • Boys’ Team Standings:
  1. South Africa
  2. Kenya / Morocco (Tied for second)
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Uganda / Mauritius
  • Girls’ Team Standings:
  1. South Africa (Clear leaders)
  2. Kenya
  3. Morocco
  4. Zimbabwe / Zambia
Moroccans allowed free stadium entry after kick off to increase fans attendance
Fans treated to epic Easter of Safari rally in Naivasha
Harambee Stars defender Onyango suspended for violating anti-doping rules
Omanyala to lead Team Kenya for 7th World Athletics Relays
Reprieve for Simba’s as kq returns as teams sponsor
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya, China sign four MoUs on trade, agriculture
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya, China sign four MoUs on trade, agriculture
Local News
Kirinyaga unveils bold TB strategy, urges early diagnosis, treatment on World TB Day
County News Health
33 bodies recovered from Kericho mass grave, 25 confirmed to be infants
Local News
Court issues warrant of arrest against former Java CEO
County News

You May also Like

RugbySports

Kenya beats Samoa to start promotion play-off on a winning note

RallySports

Neel,Kadivane,Qahir amng 42 drivers for Kasarani’s AutoCross 4

RugbySports

NOC-K boosts Shujaa’s Olympics quest with Ksh.1.5M donation

FootballSports

Odemba named the Betika/SJAK Coach of the Month for October

Show More