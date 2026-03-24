Golf: Resilient display from Team Kenya s South Africa takes overnight lead

Hosts Kenya delivered stand out performance on the opening day of the All Africa Junior Team Championship at Windsor Golf and Country Club,Nairobi.

Defending champions South Africa however were relentless in the round taking the lead ahead of day two on Wednesday.

The South African team carded an exceptional combined team score that placed them ahead of the chasing pack.

Roared on by the home support, Team Kenya did not disappoint. In both the Boys’ and Girls’ categories, Kenya’s juniors demonstrated remarkable resilience to occupy the second-place slot on the leaderboard.

Kanana Muthomi anchored the team with a composed round, while Bianca Ngecu and Belinda Wanjiru provided critical support to keep Kenya ahead of regional rivals Morocco and Zimbabwe.

The boys quartet of Yuvraj Rajput, Junaid Manji, Tsevi Soni, and Mwathi Gicheru showed tactical discipline, navigating the back nine effectively to ensure Kenya remains the primary challenger to South Africa’s dominance.

The Longest Drive competition offered a thrilling showdown with Uganda’s Keisha Kagoro hitting 267 yards and South African Cilliers Craig hitting 330 yards to win in the boys category.

The tournament enters Round 2 tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25th, with the first group teeing off at 7:00 AM.

With 54 holes of golf still to be played, the “Moving Day” dynamics are expected to shake up the standings as teams chase the top two spots that guarantee qualification for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.

Leaderboard after day 1

Boys’ Team Standings:

South Africa Kenya / Morocco (Tied for second) Zimbabwe Uganda / Mauritius

Girls’ Team Standings: