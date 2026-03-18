2026 FIFA World CupEntertainmentMusic

FIFA reveals first single off World Cup Album 2026

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has teased the first song from the World Cup 2026 album, featuring American star Jelly Roll and Mexican performer Carín León.

The song scheduled for release on Friday, March 20, was produced by Canadian 2026 Grammy-winning producer Cirkut.

With Canada, Mexico, and the United States hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it seems appropriate that all nationalities are represented in the lead single.

 

Announcing the release of album, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he hoped that the body of work would “create one global rhythm.”

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“Established stars and new voices representing different styles and different cultures from around the world are collaborating to create one global rhythm that will celebrate our beautiful game…the first single drops later this week on Friday, 20 March 2026,” he said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held across three hosting countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States. Matches are expected to take place from June 11 to July 19 in 11 U.S. cities, three Mexican cities and two Canadian cities, with the final match taking place at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey.

 

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