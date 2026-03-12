County NewsNEWS

Nairobi to host the Second Africa Urban Forum in April

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
Alice Wahome is the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development.

Kenya will be hosting the Second Africa Urban Forum (AUF2), scheduled for 8–10 April 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

This is after the government in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), officially declared their readiness to host the summit.

Cabinet Secretary for State Department for Housing and Urban Development Alice Wahome, said Kenya is ready to welcome Africa and the world to Nairobi.

The African Union Commission (AUC) emphasized the strategic importance of AUF2 in shaping Africa’s urban future and strengthening continental cooperation around sustainable development priorities.

Dr. Mary Mbole-Kariuki, African Union Representative, Kenya noted that the next frontier for Africa lies in building cities that are both green and resilient, cities that can withstand climate shocks while unlocking economic opportunities for their citizens.

Held under the theme: “Adequate Housing for All: Advancing Socio-economic and Environmental Transformation towards the Realization of Agenda 2063” AUF2 will convene Heads of State and Government, Ministers, Mayors, Governors, development partners, private sector leaders, academia, civil society, youth and urban practitioners from across Africa and beyond.

