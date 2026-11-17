Five EU countries will open a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda next year as part of a broader push to boost removals.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands are expected to open a “return hub” ready to accept transfers in 2027, the Dutch and Danish governments announced in statements.

The countries said the scheme would apply to migrants staying illegally in their nations who are subject to deportation, with the Dutch government adding it will provide an alternative if deportees cannot be returned to their country of origin.

Deportees will be able to either integrate into Rwandan society or return to their home country, the nations said.

The scheme will apply to people who have exhausted their legal avenues to stay in the five nations – unlike a scrapped British deal that envisaged sending people to Rwanda to have their claims processed. Legal challenges meant the UK deal never took off, and it was eventually junked by the incoming Labour government in 2024.

Downing Street has not ruled out the UK joining the scheme, saying they will watch it “with interest”.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the plan to open a centre in Rwanda had no “future or humanity”, according to AFP news agency.

“I don’t see any future or humanity in that. It’s not the solution,” Sanchez told the Spanish broadcaster Telecinco, AFP reported.

The five countries say the plan to send migrants abroad is in line with EU and international law, but human rights bodies say it could violate migrant rights.

The deal follows a recent EU reform that allowed for the creation of hubs outside of the bloc.

In a joint press conference in Vienna on Monday, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said the five countries wanted to relieve European asylum systems and stop traffickers arranging deadly trips across the Mediterranean.

In a written statement, the Dutch government said the five countries will “only return single men” as part of the first phase of the deal, adding that the focus for the Netherlands “will be on persons from countries of origin in the same region as Rwanda”.

Once in Rwanda, people will be able to integrate into society, which means they will have the right of residence, as well as access to education, healthcare, the labour market and the legal system.

Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said the country is commmited to working with European partners to provide a “safe, legal and dignified solution for migrants”.

He added that they would also work on “correcting the global imbalance in economic opportunities”, which he called a “key driver of irregular migration”.

Ahead of the announcement, diplomatic sources told the AFP news agency the hub is expected to initially run as a pilot, hosting about 100 people, with each of the five nations possibly sending about 20 migrants.

The United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration (IOM) could play an ancillary role.

“IOM has a long history of providing assistance to migrants in situations of transit, including in complex contexts,” an IOM spokesperson said, adding the agency was in discussions with some EU countries “on plans for the establishment of return hubs or similar mechanisms”.

With elections approaching in several EU nations, administrations have been under pressure to show they can control migration.

Concerns around security, struggling economies and disillusionment with governing parties have all had a major role in shaping attitudes towards people leaving their home countries.

Human Rights Watch’s senior Africa researcher Clementine de Montjoye said the choice of Rwanda would be a cause of concern as it had a “well-established record of repression of dissent, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment in detention” and support for armed rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Paying Kigali to host a deportation programme would not only cause suffering and harm to those deported, it would finance and provide political leverage to a government responsible for serious human rights abuses at home and abroad.”

The independent EU Agency for Fundamental Rights argued any third country hosting a return hub should “respect fundamental rights”, including that people should not be sent to a country where they face serious risk of persecution.

The agency added that unaccompanied children should not be sent to a return hub, which the Dutch government has confirmed will not take place.

According to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, there were almost 110,000 irregular border crossings into the EU in the first 10 months of 2026, which represents a 29% decrease compared to the previous year.

In October, about 18,100 crossings were detected, which is about 6% less than October 2025 but 22% more than in September “largely because of a sharp rise in arrivals on the Western African route to the Canary Islands”.