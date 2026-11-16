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Cheptumo Ayabei named new TSC CEO

Ayabei will provide strategic and administrative leadership, overseeing the implementation of the Commission's policies, programmes and priorities.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

Cheptumo Ayabei has been appointed Teachers Service Commission (TSC) new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

TSC Chairperson Jamleck Muturi, who made the announcement Monday evening, said the appointment follows a competitive recruitment process conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

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He said the appointment marks an important milestone in the Commission’s leadership and institutional development as it continues to discharge its constitutional mandate of managing the teaching service in Kenya.

Ayabei will provide strategic and administrative leadership, overseeing the implementation of the Commission’s policies, programmes and priorities.

He is expected to work closely with the Commission and other stakeholders to strengthen teacher professionalism, institutional governance and service delivery, while supporting the transformation of education in Kenya.

The Commission congratulated Ayabei on his appointment, noting that it looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Commission’s mandate and contributing to the delivery of quality education for all learners.

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“The Teachers Service Commission remains committed to its constitutional responsibility of ensuring a professional, effective and accountable teaching service”, the chair assured.

Five candidates were shortlisted from 124 applicants who submitted applications following the commission’s fresh advertisement, which closed on October 30, 2026.

Evaleen Mitei has been serving as acting Secretary and CEO since June 2025, when Nancy Macharia retired after serving a 10-year tenure.

The recruitment process, however, faced legal hurdles, forcing the Commission to re-advertise the position.

 

 

 

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