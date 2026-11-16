Kenya–US Health Deal: PS Oluga urges collective ownership

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, has called for collective ownership, institutional accountability and alignment of priorities as Kenya finalises the Kenya–US Health Cooperation Framework.

Dr Oluga urged health institutions, CEOs and technical teams to take responsibility for the framework’s risk assessment and mitigation plan, ensuring it reflects institutional realities and ongoing health reforms.

He emphasised that the process should identify vulnerabilities, strengthen institutional systems and address implementation risks, rather than serve as an audit or fault-finding exercise.

The PS also underscored the importance of diplomatic discipline, clear communication and safeguarding national interests, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare to all Kenyans.

The framework presents an opportunity to strengthen institutional capacity, protect health reform priorities and advance a resilient, sustainable healthcare system.