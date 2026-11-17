A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employee has been charged with forging a university degree certificate and fraudulently acquiring more than Ksh8.5 million in public funds.

Betty Akinyi Odongo appeared in court on Tuesday, where she denied charges of forging a Bachelor of Arts in Counselling Psychology certificate allegedly issued by Maneno University.

According to the prosecution, Odongo presented the certificate as genuine, claiming it had been awarded to her upon graduation.

She is also charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property, making a document without authority and uttering a false document.

The court heard that Odongo allegedly acquired Ksh8,522,209 in public funds between October 16, 2016 and February 5, 2024, while working at the KRA offices in Nairobi.

Prosecutors told the court that she was appointed as a clerk in the authority’s Domestic Taxes Department, Nairobi Station, on October 10, 2016.

Odongo was released on a cash bail of Ksh1 million as she awaits further court proceedings.