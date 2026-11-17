Two major bridges in the Ukrainian capital have reportedly been struck in a Russian ballistic missile attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The missiles hit Kyiv’s Northern and Southern bridges spanning the Dnipro River, Klitschko said, adding that water and power supplies in the city had been disrupted.

Meanwhile, Ukraine struck the landmark Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea for a second consecutive day, the region’s Moscow-installed governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier warned that Moscow might launch further strikes on the country on Monday night, after Ukrainian, US and European officials held further talks aimed at ending the years-long conflict.

Those online talks, attended by US envoy Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, came after Russia said it recorded the largest Ukrainian drone attack since the war began.

Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv just before midnight on Tuesday, with Klitschko saying shortly after that the city had suffered “damage to critical infrastructure systems”.

“Some areas are experiencing disruptions to water and heating supplies”, he added.

Some of Kyiv’s above-ground subway services have been damaged in the overnight attacks, officials said, after civilians were told to go to civil defence shelters.

Residents of Kyiv typically shelter in the city’s underground stations during air raids.

Eight major bridges span the Dnipro River connecting the western and eastern parts of Kyiv. An estimated three million residents rely on the bridges to travel across the city.

Several of the capital’s major bridges were also targeted by Russian drone strikes in October.

Elsewhere, three people have been injured in a Russian missile attack in the Cherkast region, according to local officials.

Separately, the Ukrainian military struck the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea again overnight, the region’s Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Traffic across the bridge had been suspended, he added.

The landmark bridge, which has come under repeated attack by Ukrainian forces, was built by Russia after it invaded and annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the bridge to great fanfare in 2018. The severity of the latest strike on Kerch Bridge is still unclear, though it is protected with multiple layers of aerial and maritime defences.

Russian military intercepted and destroyed 2,049 drones and four Flamingo long-distance missiles over 24 hours, officials said. Around 600 flew towards the capital alone, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

The latest round of tit-for-tat strikes came after US, Ukrainian and European officials held talks on ways to facilitate “direct engagement” between Russia and Europe to end the war.

Following Monday’s meeting, US envoy Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, said the US was committed to providing Ukraine with a “strong, credible security guarantees”, as well as a path towards EU membership.

He added that Nato “will remain a critical pillar of European security”, and that preparations are underway for a further multilateral meeting “in the near future”.

In an address on Monday evening, Zelensky said that the meeting was “difficult”, adding that more needed to be done to support Ukraine’s defence against Russian ballistic missile strikes.

Zelensky said that Europe was represented for the first time by the full delegation that will participate in negotiations with Moscow – including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the EU and Nato.

The Ukrainian president has long called for European delegates to be included in any peace talks, which he argues is necessary because of Kyiv’s longer-term ambition to join the European Union.

He also said that Moscow is receiving “dozens of missiles per month” from North Korea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said that the final death toll from a Russian attack on the Southern Ukrainian village of Kamyshuvakha earlier this month had reached 72.

Four people are still considered missing after the bombing, which Ukrainian officials say is one of the deadliest individual attacks since the start of the war in 2022.

Footage, from a camera on one of the killed police officers, showed residents going to an underground shelter after the initial attack on 2 November. Soon after a blast is heard and flames are seen as the shelter is hit.

Ukrainian police said of those killed were police officers, “staff of the gymnasium, utility workers and medical personnel”.

Russia’s launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Approximately one-fifth of Ukraine is now under Russian occupation and Kyiv has refused Putin’s demand to give up areas of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas that remain under its control.