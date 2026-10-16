FKF reaps big as CAF increases its annual funding by 33%

The Football Kenya Federation is set to reap big after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) raised its annual financial support for member associations by 33%, from the current Ksh 68,244,750 to Ksh 90,993,000.

The boost is intended to enhance football development and administrative capabilities in Kenya.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe revealed that each of the 54 member associations will now have access to a maximum annual allocation of $700,000, equivalent to Ksh 90,993,000.

FKF, like other football associations, will receive an additional Ksh 22,748,250 in revised funding, which is anticipated to aid in football administration, enhance governance, and foster financial sustainability among national football federations.

CAF states that this increase is part of a larger initiative to bolster football infrastructure and broaden development opportunities throughout Africa.

The latest adjustment builds on successive increases introduced since 2021, when each member association received Ksh 25,998,000 annually.

The additional resources could provide national federations with greater financial flexibility to invest in grassroots football, coaching education, youth development, and domestic competitions.