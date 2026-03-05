WAFCON 2026 postponed to July-August

FootballSports

Dismas Otuke
Dismas Otuke
The much-anticipated 16th edition of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026, which was to kick off on 17th March in Morocco, has been postponed to July 25th and August 16th this year.

Originally, the WAFCON was earmarked for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco and will double as the qualifier for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with all semi-finalists punching tickets for the global showpiece.

“After discussions between CAF and its partners, FIFA and other stakeholders, CAF decided to reschedule the dates of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026 to 25 July – 16 August 2026, to ensure the success of this important women’s competition, in light of certain unforeseen circumstances,” read the CAF statement.

However, there is still uncertainty about whether Morocco will remain the tournament host or be moved to another country, with South Africa ready to step in.

Kenya, which is among the 16 qualified teams, is already in camp in the Ivory Coast for buildup, having already lost two warm-up matches against Benin and hosts Côte d’Ivoire.

