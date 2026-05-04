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Fly 748 bets on rising domestic demand for expansion

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
PHOTO | Courtesy

Fly 748 is seeking to tap the rising demand for domestic connectivity backed by increased economic activity in its return to passenger flights services.

According to the airline, the demand for local travel has been sustained by travel activities across counties, government travel, and a growing calendar of business, cultural, and social events nationwide.

Speaking during the launch of Mombasa route, 748 Air Services Chairman Ahmed Jibril said the airline’s return will help make the coast region more accessible, more connected, and more convenient for Kenyans and visitors alike.

“We are here for the business traveller who needs to be in Mombasa in the morning and back after a productive day. We are here for the family travelling for a holiday. We are here for the hotelier, the tour operator, the conference guest, the student, the government officer, the entrepreneur, and the frequent flyer who simply wants an airline they can depend on,” said Jibril.

Head of Fly 748.com George Oduor said the airline’s operations draws from deep experience in complex aviation environments that has required the airline to translate a very unique operational experience into a structured scheduled environment.

“In humanitarian aviation, particularly in last-mile operations, you learn to manage complexity with precision. You operate in conditions where infrastructure is minimal, timelines are critical, and outcomes matter deeply. That experience has shaped how we build systems, focused on control, adaptability, and consistency,” said Oduor.

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Fly 748.com first return flight was from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Mombasa and another to Ukunda, with plans to gradually expand its network in response to market demand.

“The current routes serve as our operational baseline. From here, we will expand methodically, introducing additional frequencies, scaling capacity with larger aircraft, and extending into new domestic and regional destinations,” said Oduor.

748 Air Services Managing Director, Moses Mwangi said the airline is committed to playing a bigger role in national connectivity, with phase one routes providing a controlled environment to establish operational consistency and building a strong service foundation.

“From there, we will scale, adding frequencies, optimizing fleet deployment, and introducing higher-capacity aircraft as demand grows. Beyond domestic operations, we are positioning ourselves for regional expansion, leveraging our established presence across Africa to unlock new connectivity,” said Mwangi.

The airline also is positioning itself as a critical enabler of domestic tourism, trade, and regional integration, targeting underserved and high-growth destinations.

Mwangi projected the airline could begin flying to regional destinations by the end of next year.

However, with the inidustry being hit with high jet fuel prices and disruptions in the aircraft parts supply chain, Mwangi said the a Fly 748 is well positioned to manage the issued.

He said with its fleet of 17 owned aircrafts, the airline has secured up to Kh 1.3 billion is spare parts to sustain operations.

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