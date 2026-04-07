KRA reports third quarter revenue growth of 11pc to Ksh 2.04T

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reported a revenue growth of 11.4pc to Ksh 2.04 trillion shillings in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

The authority missed its collection target of Ksh 2.12 trillion for the period after realising a performance rate of 96.1pc.

Nonetheless, strong customs enforcement in the during the period to March 3, 2026 helped KRA achieve it’s customs revenue target with a performance rate of 100.9pc.

Customs revenue rose by 13.3pc quarter-on-quarter to Ksh 733.7 billion from Ksh 647.6 billion.

“Revenue collection maintained steady quarter-on-quarter growth across all three quarters, indicating improving compliance consistency and gradual strengthening in economic activity. The consistent growth trend reflects the positive impact of ongoing compliance and facilitation interventions,” said Humphrey Wattanga, KRA Commissioner General.

Latest data by the authority indicates that domestic revenue remains the largest revenue contributor after growing by 10pc to Ksh 1.3 trillion.

On the other hand, KRA beat agency revenue target by 101.4pc after collection rose by 10.7pc to Ksh 204.5 billion from Ksh 184.7 billion collected over the same period last year.

“Revenue performance was delivered within a still-constrained macroeconomic environment marked by subdued household purchasing power, soft consumer demand, elevated business costs, and continued global trade uncertainty. This resilience demonstrates continued taxpayer responsiveness, expanding compliance,” he added.

Revenue collected on behalf of the National Treasury amounted to Ksh 1.8 trillion, reflecting a performance rate of 95.5pc against a target of Ksh 1.9 trillion.

According to KRA, exchequer revenue grew by 11.5pc compared to the Ksh 1.6 trillion collected in the same period in the previous financial year.

In the 2025/26 financial year, KRA has been given a target of Ksh 2.97 trillion meaning the authority will need to collect Ksh 930 billion between now and June 30, this year.