Forensic expert presents crime scene images in Tob Cohen murder trial

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Monday presented the seventh witness in the Tob Cohen murder trial at the Kibera Law Courts.

Appearing before Justice Diana Kavedza, Prosecution, led by Vincent Monda, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, and assisted by Wangui Gikui, Sarah Ogweno, Christine Timoi and Peris Maina, called Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Beneutychus Wanjohi, a forensic expert specialising in Imaging and Acoustics, to the dock.

During his testimony, ASP Wanjohi produced photographic evidence documenting the crime scene and the compound where the deceased’s body was allegedly recovered.

The court admitted the digital images as exhibits to assist in visualising the scene and to support the prosecution’s forensic case.

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, the deceased’s wife, is charged with Cohen’s murder and remains in custody after she was denied bail.

The matter will resume for further hearing on 28th, 29th and 30th September 2026.