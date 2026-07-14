Mudavadi urges faith leaders to champion peace ahead of regional Catholic Assembly

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has underscored the important role of faith leaders in promoting peace, national unity and social cohesion, saying their guidance is critical in shaping the country’s moral values and fostering dialogue.

Mudavadi made the remarks during a meeting with the Most Rev. Philip Anyolo, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Nairobi, together with Most Rev. Anthony Muheria, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Nyeri and Vice Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), for discussions on matters of national and regional importance.

“Faith leaders play a vital role in shaping the moral fabric of our society, fostering dialogue and inspiring the values of peace, unity and service that strengthen our nation,” said Mudavadi.

The Archbishops briefed him on preparations for the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in East Africa (AMECEA) Plenary Assembly, scheduled for 18th–26th July 2026 at the Catholic University for East Africa (CUEA).

Held every four years, the Assembly will bring together more than 120 Bishops and hundreds of delegates from nine Eastern African countries to deliberate on the Church’s response to the region’s evolving social, economic and pastoral priorities.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said hosting the Assembly strengthens Kenya’s position as a regional hub for dialogue, diplomacy and international conferences, while generating opportunities for tourism, hospitality and other sectors of our economy.

“We also exchanged views on matters affecting our country, and I encouraged the Church to continue championing peace, national unity and social cohesion,” Mudavadi noted.

Mudavadi noted that a peaceful and united Kenya provides the foundation for sustainable development, investment and shared prosperity for all our citizens.

The AMECEA Plenary Assembly is expected to provide a platform for Catholic bishops across Eastern Africa to strengthen regional collaboration and deliberate on key pastoral, social and economic issues affecting the region.