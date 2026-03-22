Former CS Tuju reported missing amid Ksh.1.9B loan dispute

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been reported missing.

His family raised the alarm after his phone went off and his car was found abandoned on Miotoni Lane in Karen, Nairobi County.

According to the family, Tuju’s son, Mano Tuju, received a call from the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station informing him that his father’s vehicle had been discovered abandoned along Miotoni Lane.

The matter has been recorded and booked under Occurrence Book Number 17/22/03/2026.

His lawyers, Paul Nyamodi, Evans Ogada and PLO Lumumba, who addressed the media on the alleged disappearance. said Tuju had made a report to the police on Saturday that he was followed on Friday by a white Land Cruiser 70 series without number plates.

Tuju has been embroiled in a row with a bank and a businessman over his property in Karen.

It is not clear if the cases are linked to the latest developments.