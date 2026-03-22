We will unlock blue economy resources in Lake Victoria, Ruto says

The government has an elaborate blueprint to unlock the blue economy resources in Lake Victoria, President William Ruto has announced.

In the plan, the President said 10 fish landing sites are being built along Lake Victoria in Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

On Saturday, he launched the Asat fish landing site in Seme, Kisumu, while contractors have been identified for five sites in Homa Bay County.

Speaking at Agoro Sare Senior School during an interdenominational prayer service in Homa Bay County on Sunday, President Ruto explained that the government is investing KSh9.5 billion in various blue economy projects along the shores of Lake Victoria.

He said the money will be utilised for the construction of fish landing sites, fish markets, and piers, among others.

“We are completing fish landing sites in the five counties along Lake Victoria from Busia to Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori to boost fisheries and livelihoods,” he said.

The President pointed out that these measures will unlock value in Lake Victoria and uplift the lives of millions of fisherfolk in Nyanza region, a sector that has been neglected for long.

He noted that the multi-billion project would open up Lake Victoria for tourism, travel, and business, creating job and related opportunities for the residents.

On roads in Homa Bay County, President Ruto said the government will invest KSh6 billion for the improvement of 10 new roads.

Additionally, he said KSh2.4 billion has been allocated for the connection of 26,000 households to electricity in the county.

Likewise, President Ruto announced that KSh26 billion has been earmarked for the ongoing construction of 7,000 affordable housing units, 18 modern markets and hostels for college and university students in Homa Bay.

Later, President Ruto inspected the tarmacking of the Number-Karabok-Adiedo road in Karachuonyo Constituency. The 7.3km project will improve access transport for residents of Karachuonyo Constituency.

Addressing wananchi after inspecting the road, President Ruto, once again, told the opposition to prepare to face him in next year’s 2027 election.

Saying they had no plan or agenda for the people and the country, the President said such leaders have no room to lead Kenya. Kenyans, he said, demand to know what is the opposition’s plan for roads, health, agriculture, energy, housing and water, among others.

“People who have no plan or agenda, people who are good for nothing, should know that they are going nowhere. Kenyans are interested in leaders with plans, agenda and a development track record,” he said.

Pointing out that days are long gone when leaders banked on tribal politics to ascend to power, the President told the opposition they will regret ignoring his advice to prepare an agenda for the country.

At the same time, President Ruto commissioned the completed Rusinga Island Ring roads in Suba North Constituency.

He was expected to launch the construction of Mamboleo-Chemelil-Kipsitet road in Muhoroni Constituency, Kisumu County.

Leaders present at the President’s functions included Cabinet Secretaries John Mvadi (Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport), Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, and local MPs.

The leaders urged the residents to rally behind President Ruto to ensure that the development plan he has for Nyanza is actualised.

Ms Wanga said they will support the President in next year’s election and would not allow critics to interfere with the development agenda underway in the region.

“The time for divisive and tribal politics is over. Let us support President Ruto so that his vision for the country is realised,” she said.

Mr Mbadi said President Ruto’s leadership has ensured development across the country, including areas that had been marginalised since independence.

“If you go to all parts of the country, construction machines are roaring on our roads. It’s true that Kenya is now a construction site,” he said.

On his part, CS Wandayi said Kenya now has a leader with courageous and with a transformation agenda, noting that this is what the country has been lacking since independence.

“When elections come in 2027, we shall speak in one voice as the people of this region to support the re-election of President Ruto,” he said.

Mr Mohamed, who is also the Suna East MP, hit out at the management of two media companies for habitually disrespecting the Presidency, saying they are yet to come to terms with the 2022 election loss.

“The owners of the two media houses are politicians, who are yet to come to terms with the fact that William Ruto is the President of Kenya,” he said.