Local NewsNEWS

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case resumes Thursday

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Gachagua with his wife Dorcas

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case is set to resume today (Thursday) at the Milimani Law Courts’ Ceremonial Hall.

This comes after the case was earlier postponed to May 7th to allow Justice Antony Mrima to take part in Supreme Court judge interviews as part of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel.

Gachagua has maintained that his removal from office was unconstitutional while challenging the impeachment process before the Milimani High Court.

His legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, argued that the proceedings that led to his impeachment violated constitutional rights and denied him a fair opportunity to defend himself.

Muite criticised the manner in which the impeachment was conducted, saying the process was rushed and concluded without following the required standards of fairness.

The former DP was impeached on October 17, 2024, after Senators approved five of the 11 charges levelled against him the impeachment motion.

CA publishes new Programming Code for Broadcasting Services
Wanted Bosnian Serb leader visits Hungary’s Orban
EACC arrests four Gatundu North NG-CDF members for extortion
Ruto tours affordable housing project in Ruiru ahead of State of the nation address

More to follow…

Govt develops advocacy messages to improve sexual reproductive health
IEBC explains why 90-day constitutional limit can’t apply to current by-elections
Lesotho’s King Letsie III lauds Kenya for progress in school meals program
Tourism sector records growth as regulator licenses over 33,000 enterprises
Endarasha Tragedy: Postmortem for 21 students to commence today
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Hantavirus-hit cruise ship leaves Cape Verde after three evacuated
Next Article French National Assembly passes cultural property restitution bill
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Data collection drive for children with disabilities launched
County News NEWS
Meth valued at Ksh 10.5M intercepted at JKIA
County News NEWS
French National Assembly passes cultural property restitution bill
Business International Business
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship leaves Cape Verde after three evacuated
International News NEWS

You May also Like

NEWS

Industry training draws large crowd of Nairobi painters

County NewsNEWS

Monsignor Obed Ordained Auxiliary Bishop of Archdiocese of Nairobi

County NewsNEWS

Kenya urged to take control of its global narrative as strategic risks rise

County NewsNEWS

Ruto welcomes proposal to make Diwali public holiday

Show More