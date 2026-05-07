Former DP Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case resumes Thursday

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment case is set to resume today (Thursday) at the Milimani Law Courts’ Ceremonial Hall.

This comes after the case was earlier postponed to May 7th to allow Justice Antony Mrima to take part in Supreme Court judge interviews as part of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel.

Gachagua has maintained that his removal from office was unconstitutional while challenging the impeachment process before the Milimani High Court.

His legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, argued that the proceedings that led to his impeachment violated constitutional rights and denied him a fair opportunity to defend himself.

Muite criticised the manner in which the impeachment was conducted, saying the process was rushed and concluded without following the required standards of fairness.

The former DP was impeached on October 17, 2024, after Senators approved five of the 11 charges levelled against him the impeachment motion.

More to follow…