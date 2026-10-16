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Former Nairobi provincial commissioner convicted in Ksh1.35B land fraud case

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Davis Nathan Chelogoi has been convicted of conspiracy to defraud three individuals of a 7.39-hectare parcel of land in Lower Kabete, Nairobi, valued at Ksh1.35 billion.

Chelogoi was found guilty of five counts, including conspiracy to defraud, forcible detainer, two counts of forgery and uttering a forged document.

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The court found that Chelogoi forged a letter of allotment dated January 31, 1995, purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Commissioner of Lands.

He was also found guilty of knowingly presenting forged documents at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu Road on October 11, 2023.

The documents included the letter of allotment and a certificate bearing a forged signature and stamp impression of Paul Achieng Pesa, which were presented as genuine records relating to the property.

The disputed parcel, registered as Nairobi/Block/80/44 and located along Lower Kabete Road, was the subject of a prosecution case in which prosecutors Sonia Njoki, Hillary Isiaho and James Murage called 19 witnesses and presented documentary and expert evidence.

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Chief Magistrate Dolphina Alego cancelled Chelogoi’s bond and ordered that he be remanded at Nairobi Remand Prison pending mitigation and sentencing on November 2, 2026.

The court also ordered the Land Registry to cancel any parallel title or registration issued over the property, ruling that the land belonged to Ashok Rupshi Shah and Hitebkumar Amritlal Raja.

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