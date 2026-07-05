Traders lose millions as fire razes Machakos Mitumba Market

Hundreds of traders at Mitumba Market in Machakos Town are counting losses running into millions of shillings after a fire razed the entire market in a late-night inferno.

The traders said the incident, which occurred Saturday night, has wiped out their source of livelihood, urging both the national and county governments to urgently intervene and support them in rebuilding their businesses.

Machakos Police have launched investigations into the cause of the fire, which is reported to have started around 11PM.

County fire fighters managed to contain the blaze, even as the county government engaged the affected traders this morning.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi, who led the visit, called for swift investigations to establish the cause of the fire.