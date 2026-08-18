PMI Kenya, UNICAF partner to strengthen project leadership in Africa

PMI Kenya Chapter and UNICAF, one of Africa’s leading online higher education platforms, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen the link between academia and professional practice and expand opportunities for African professionals to access quality, internationally recognized higher education.

The partnership brings together UNICAF’s flexible and scholarship-driven education model with PMI Kenya Chapter’s expertise in project management, professional development and leadership.

Through the collaboration, professionals will gain greater access to internationally recognized Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degree programmes, while developing the skills and capabilities needed to lead and deliver successful projects.

Maureen Ochang, President of PMI Kenya Chapter, notes that, “This partnership is a significant step in strengthening the bridge between education and professional practice. We believe that project management is not simply a technical discipline, but a critical national competency that enables individuals, organizations and communities to turn ambition into measurable impact. By connecting our project leadership expertise with UNICAF’s commitment to accessible, internationally recognized education, we are creating more pathways for African professionals to acquire the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to lead complex projects and drive sustainable transformation. Together, we are investing in the professionals who will shape Africa’s future.”

Winnie Rachael, Country Manager, UNICAF, says that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to making quality education more accessible while strengthening the connection between academic learning and professional practice.

“We believe that access to quality higher education is a powerful catalyst for professional growth, innovation and sustainable development. Our partnership with PMI Kenya Chapter creates an important bridge between academic learning and the practical skills required to deliver meaningful results in the workplace. By bringing flexible, internationally recognized education closer to African professionals and connecting it with strong project management expertise, we are helping create a new generation of leaders who are equipped to navigate complexity, drive innovation and deliver projects that make a lasting difference across the continent,” she says.

The MOU comes at a time when Africa’s development agenda increasingly depends on the successful delivery of complex projects across infrastructure, healthcare, technology, education, energy and other critical sectors.

The ability to translate strategies and investments into sustainable outcomes requires professionals who combine academic knowledge with practical leadership and project management capabilities.

The partnership is therefore designed not only to expand access to education, but also to contribute to the development of a skilled, adaptable and future-ready professional workforce.

By combining academic advancement with professional project management practice, PMI Kenya Chapter and UNICAF aim to create stronger pathways for professionals to enhance their qualifications, strengthen their careers and contribute more effectively to organizational and national development.

For PMI Kenya Chapter, the partnership reinforces its commitment to positioning project management as a national competency and a valuable profession that drives transformation across individuals, organizations and communities.

Effective project management plays a critical role in ensuring that resources are used efficiently, strategic objectives are translated into action and investments deliver the intended value. Strengthening the capabilities of project professionals is therefore essential to improving project outcomes and supporting sustainable economic and social development.

The collaboration with UNICAF provides an opportunity to complement professional project management development with accessible pathways to higher academic qualifications.

UNICAF’s flexible online learning model enables working professionals to pursue higher education while balancing their careers and other commitments. Its scholarship-focused approach further supports efforts to make internationally recognized higher education more accessible to a wider range of learners.

Through this partnership, PMI Kenya Chapter and UNICAF will work together to create greater awareness of education and professional development opportunities and encourage continuous learning among project professionals and the wider business community.

The signing of the MOU represents a shared belief that education and professional practice must go hand in hand.

As Africa continues to transform, the continent needs professionals who can combine knowledge, leadership, innovation and execution to deliver projects that create lasting value. The PMI Kenya Chapter–UNICAF partnership seeks to contribute to that ambition by empowering professionals to grow their capabilities and play a greater role in delivering Africa’s future.

The partnership seeks to bridge the gap between academia and professional practice by expanding access to internationally recognized higher education while strengthening project management and leadership capabilities among African professionals. Through this collaboration, the two organizations are investing in a more skilled, future-ready workforce equipped to lead successful projects and drive sustainable transformation across the continent.