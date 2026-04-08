Waiguru launches digital livestock registration, targets 80,000 cattle in vaccination drive

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has rolled out livestock digital registration exercise through muzzle identification to establish a reliable database to support tracking, planning and efficient delivery of veterinary services.

The digital registration being undertaken alongside a mass vaccination drive against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), targeting about 80,000 cattle across the county will lay the foundation for data-driven livestock management.

Each cattle has a unique muzzle which resembles human fingerprints thus making the identification technology accurate and tamper-proof.

The exercise, being conducted by the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Veterinary Services, has so far reached over 11,000 cattle as the exercise enter its second week, with teams moving across villages to deliver the service to farmers.

Waiguru said the project is part of her administration’s broader strategy to transform the dairy sector with the aim of boosting household incomes through a stronger dairy value chain.

She noted that the county has been implementing concerted interventions, including the provision of Artificial Insemination (AI) services to over 150 households, which has helped improve dairy breeds. She added that with the improved breeds now requiring better nutrition, the county is focusing on increasing the availability of animal feeds and fodder to support higher productivity.

Waiguru observed that milk production has over the years risen from an average of 2.5 litres to about 7.8 litres per cow per day, with the county now targeting an increase to above 12 liters.

The governor added that her administration has also supported the capacity building of local dairy cooperatives through provision of milk coolers, pasteurizers, yoghurt making equipment and backup generators enabling them add value to their milk.

Speaking at Kiaritha during the exercise, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Agriculture, Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries, Dr. John Gachara, said the county is working closely with the national government to eliminate the disease.

“We are currently undertaking our annual vaccination programme and targeting to make Kirinyaga a FMD disease-free zone.” said Dr. Gachara, noting that the integration of digital registration will enhance livestock management and improve responsiveness to farmers’ needs.

“Once the animal is identified, we are able to track ownership, production and medical history. This will enable timely response, better advisory to farmers and ultimately improve productivity,” he said.

Dr. Gachara noted that vaccination programme is heavily subsidized, with the government covering Sh150 per animal to ease the cost burden on farmers.

Director of Livestock, Dr. Catherine Mulonzi, said the digitized approach will enhance efficiency in service delivery and resource planning.

“We are combining vaccination with registration through muzzle identification, similar to fingerprints, to ensure accurate data collection,” she said.

The conventional methods of identification, such as visual identification, neck chains, ear tags, collar tags, leg tags and tattoos have their own drawbacks like data tampering, health problems and high costs.

She noted that the system will help determine vaccine requirements, guide deployment of personnel, strengthen disease surveillance and enhance traceability of livestock.

“It will also help curb cattle theft and support better farm management for improved productivity and profitability,” she added, urging farmers to disregard misinformation on taxation and take advantage of the programme.

Livestock farmers have welcomed the exercise, citing reduced costs and the convenience of door-to-door services.

Margaret Wambui, a dairy farmer from Wang’atia in Kutus, said the approach has eased the burden of moving animals to vaccination centres. “All my 12 cows have been vaccinated at home, saving me the stress of transporting them. Previously, they could get injured or mix with others and risk infections,” she said.

She noted that the cost has dropped from KSh200 to Sh50 per cow, terming the subsidy a significant relief while commending the digital registration, saying it will help address cases of cattle theft and improve planning at farm level.

At Uzuri Dairy Farm in Inoi Ward, manager Kelvin Karani Mutugi said the subsidy has significantly reduced operational costs.

“Vaccinating my 146 cows would have cost over Sh30, 000, but now it is much more affordable. All our animals have also been registered, making it easier to access services,” he said, urging farmers to embrace the exercise, as failure to vaccinate livestock could result in significant losses.