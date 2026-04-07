Burial preparations underway as late Ol-Kalou MP set to be buried Friday

Preparations are underway for the funeral of the late Ol-Kalou Constituency Member of Parliament David Kiaraho, who passed away last week.

A requiem mass is set to be held tomorrow in Ol Kalou, with burial scheduled for Friday at his farm in Tigoni, Limuru Constituency.

Family, friends, and constituents are expected to attend the final rites.

Local leaders led by Nyandarua Governor Moses Kiarie called for calm and order, urging residents to observe peace and cooperate with authorities during the funeral ceremonies.

Security personnel are expected to be deployed to manage crowds and traffic around the church and burial site.

MP Kiaraho, who represented his constituency with a focus on local development, is being remembered for his contributions to the area, and community leaders have encouraged residents to honor his legacy responsibly.