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Row intensifies over land belonging to former spy chief Kanyotu in Ruiru

The 500-acre posh estate is located along the Ruiru - Githunguri road

Antony Kioko
By Antony Kioko
2 Min Read

Buyers of a Ksh10B land portion previously owned by former security intelligence boss James Kanyotu are appealing to the government to protect them from harassment by goons who have invaded the prime property in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Aggrieved residents of the 500-acre posh estate located along the Ruiru – Githunguri road accused local security officers of failing to take action against the invaders who are harvesting soil from a portion of the land set aside for public utilities, despite reporting the matter.

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They also filled trenches dug by the aggressors to block access roads to the estate, which is occupied by more than 1,000 families, and later chased away people who were still excavating the nearby public land.

Representatives of the residents said they bought and began settling in the area in 2014, but last year some people went to court and obtained an order nullifying the sale of the land, which was later overturned by a stay order by the Court of Appeal.

The group, led by their environment committee chairman Patrick Ngumo, legal secretary Mike Kamau and a resident Phelomena Nyambura, said they have the requisite ownership documents for their plots.

Ngumo explained that trouble began on July 25 last year when they received a court order issued by a High Court Judge in Meru which nullified the sale of the Kanyotu land. However, he added that they later went to the Court of Appeal and got fresh orders restraining from eviction until the matter is heard and determined.

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Kamau said they were determined to protect their land from invaders, accusing police of doing nothing even after the matter was reported to the local police station.

 

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