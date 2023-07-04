Four dead, eight in critical condition after consuming illicit brew in Migori

Four people have been confirmed dead and 8 others are fighting for their lives in various medical facilities in Migori County after consuming what is suspected to be poisonous brews.

The four who include a distiller and seller succumbed to the brews while undergoing treatment at Samjomen Hospital in Mabera area of Kuria West where they were rushed by well-wishers.

Locals claim the dead were among a group of revelers who were on a drinking spree overnight only to experience breathing and talking difficulties.

They are now appealing to authorities to crack hard on illicit brews said to be rampant in the area.