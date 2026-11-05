Four teams arrive in Nairobi for Africa Women’s Sevens set for this weekend

South Africa, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso have arrived in Nairobi ahead of this weekend’s Africa Women’s Rugby Sevens to be staged at the RFUEA.

The championship, which will also double as a World Sevens Division 3 African qualifier, will bring together 10 nations divided into three groups alongside hosts Kenya Lionesses.

Defending champions South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe are pooled in Group A, while hosts Kenya will be in Group B against Tunisia and Ghana.

Uganda, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Burkina Faso conclude Group C.

The winners of the two-day event between the 7th and 8th will book a ticket for next year’s World HSBC Sevens Division 3 series.