Tsevi Soni hold onto top spot in Faldo Junior Tour Kenya Championship

The final round of the 5th edition of Faldo Junior Tour Kenya Championship is expected to excite following the conclusion of the second round at Vet Lab Sports Club.

Tsevi Soni remains the overall leader on 1-over par after carding a second-round 73, highlighted by an eagle on the par-4 15th hole.

He also leads the Boys Under-21 category, with Junaid Manji and Hetansh Shah tied for second.

Yuvraj Rajput moved into second place overall after a solid round of 76 and now leads the Boys Under-16 division on 8-over par, narrowly ahead of Mwathi Gicheru and Amar Shah.

In the girls’ categories, Maryam Mwakitawa leads the Girls Under-21 division on 14-over par, while Cherono Kipkorir holds a three-shot advantage in the Girls Under-16 category on 9-over par.

Following 36 holes of competition, the top 33 players have advanced to Monday’s final round, where category champions and the overall winner will be crowned.

The winners in the four age categories will earn qualification to the Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final in the United Arab Emirates this November