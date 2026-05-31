GolfSports

Tsevi Soni hold onto top spot in Faldo Junior Tour Kenya Championship

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The  final round of the 5th edition of Faldo Junior Tour Kenya Championship is expected to excite following the conclusion of the second round at Vet Lab Sports Club.

Tsevi Soni remains the overall leader on 1-over par after carding a second-round 73, highlighted by an eagle on the par-4 15th hole.

He also leads the Boys Under-21 category, with Junaid Manji and Hetansh Shah tied for second.

Yuvraj Rajput moved into second place overall after a solid round of 76 and now leads the Boys Under-16 division on 8-over par, narrowly ahead of Mwathi Gicheru and Amar Shah.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

In the girls’ categories, Maryam Mwakitawa leads the Girls Under-21 division on 14-over par, while Cherono Kipkorir holds a three-shot advantage in the Girls Under-16 category on 9-over par.

Following 36 holes of competition, the top 33 players have advanced to Monday’s final round, where category champions and the overall winner will be crowned.

Equatorial Guinea name 28 man AFCON squad
Volleyball: KCB out to reclaim continental title in Cairo
Football Legends reunite for a one day tournament
Basketball: 26 schools enlist for Eliud Owalo foundation Nyanza High Schools tourney

The winners in the four age categories will earn qualification to the Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final in the United Arab Emirates this November

Junior Golf Championship now moved to Windsor
2024 CHAN: Tickets go on sale as Morocco reveals star studded squad
Gor Mahia target Al Ahly’s scalp in champions league duel
Turkish Airlines,Veuve Clicquot win 7-goal polo tournament
Simba’s squad revealed ahead of Elgon Cup return leg in Kampala
Share This Article
Previous Article Gor Mahia crowned FKF PL 2025/26 Champions
Next Article Rugby: South Africa defeats Kenya to clinch unprecedented 5th Rugby Africa Women’s title
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Rugby: South Africa defeats Kenya to clinch unprecedented 5th Rugby Africa Women’s title
Rugby Sports
Gor Mahia crowned FKF PL 2025/26 Champions
Football Sports
Kenya loses to France to finish 8th in Valladolid
Rugby Sports
President Ruto begins three day tour of Wajir County
County News NEWS

You May also Like

GolfSports

Golf: 150  battle in 13th leg of KCB East Africa Tour in Kitale

GolfSports

Muhia, Kariga win Nakuru leg of NCBA golf series

FootballSports

Kenya targets Cameroon in crunch AFCON 2025 qualifier

FootballSports

‘Just the beginning’ – Atalanta hat-trick hero Lookman eyes more glory nights

Show More