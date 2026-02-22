OPINIONS

From Hustler to Builder: Why Ruto Enters 2027 as the Man to Beat

Dr. Muchelule Yusuf
By Dr. Muchelule Yusuf
5 Min Read

As 2027 approaches, one thing is becoming harder and harder to ignore: William Samoei Ruto will not be running as a man with promises, but as a president with projects you can physically touch, drive on, live in and earn from. The political debate will be noisy, but the campaign will quietly revolve around a simple question: can Kenyans feel change in their daily lives?

Start with the roads. The Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit corridor is not just tarmac; it is an economic artery linking farms, industries and tourism along one of the busiest routes in East Africa. Every truck that moves faster, every perishable good that arrives on time, every matatu that cuts its travel time gives the Hustler story fresh, concrete meaning. On Election Day, kilometres of quality road will speak louder than any rally.

Then there is Talanta Stadium, rising as the largest and most modern sports arena in East Africa. It is a powerful symbol to a youthful nation. For a generation that has grown up watching global stars on TV, Talanta says: you do not have to leave Kenya to perform on a world-class stage. It is politics of aspiration, delivered in steel and concrete, not just on billboards.

In the villages, the story is told in bags of fertilizer. Cutting the cost from KES 7,500 to KES 2,500 turned an input into a lifeline. For smallholders who used to ration fertilizer by the teaspoon, tripling what they can apply per acre is the difference between farming to survive and farming to grow. When a harvest improves, the memory stays. Every greener field is a silent voter registration centre.

On the social front, the numbers are even more striking. The Social Health Authority (SHA) now counts 29.5 million registered members, pulling tens of millions of Kenyans towards a new model of health security. For families’ one illness away from poverty, this is not a statistic; it is insurance that the hospital bill may no longer mean selling the only cow or withdrawing a child from school.

Education, the ladder of every hustler, has also been extended. Hiring 100,000 teachers in under three years is the largest recruitment drive in the nation’s history. It means fewer overcrowded classrooms, more attention per child and a signal that the state is betting on brains, not just buildings. In 2027, countless parents will remember not a policy document, but the extra teacher who finally made their child enjoy school.

Are Debt swaps for climate and Nature the only option?
Special narcotics courts a major boost to renewed war on drug abuse
World Food Day 2024: Hungry for Peace [Combating Hunger; Building Peace]
Raw sewage drowning Kenya’s cities — It’s time to act

Meanwhile, in the informal settlements and low-income estates, politics is being rewritten in bricks and mortar. Affordable housing projects are moving slum dwellers from mud and mabati to dignified, planned apartments. For thousands of families, owning a decent home in a serviced neighbourhood will be the greatest campaign poster the president could ever print.

Surrounding those homes are 400 new and upgraded markets safe, mama shops transformations through mama kitchen garden initiatives, organized spaces where mama mboga, mitumba sellers and small traders can work with dignity, light, sanitation and security. These are the people who line up early on voting day. When they compare life under leaking kiosks to life in modern market stalls, they will be evaluating leadership with their feet.

Politics in Kenya is always competitive, and 2027 will be no exception. But when a candidate walks in carrying roads, stadiums, fertilizer, teachers, health cover, houses and markets in his briefcase, he is not just asking for another term; he is asking Kenyans to safeguard a momentum they can already feel. That is why, if the current trajectory holds, William Ruto will not simply be defending a seat; he will be defending a lived transformation.

Dr. Yusuf Muchelule is a Senior Lecturer & a Consultant

Kenya mourns trailblazer Dr. Phoebe Asiyo
I’m firmly in government, Lands CS Wahome dismisses resignation claims
Note to lenders: Strengthen your securities by transitioning GLA titles
ANC Party welcomes dialogue between Govt and opposition
Central themes for China’s foreign affairs unveiled
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KQ cancels New York flights over severe weather conditions
Next Article Shichenje voted man of the match on his debut at Charlton
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Jimmy Gait receiving treatment following Sunday attack
Entertainment
Nominations for Click Awards open until March
Culture Entertainment
Baftas 2026: Full list of winners
Entertainment Film
Fresh royal crisis for King Charles with Andrew arrest
Celebrity Entertainment

You May also Like

County NewsHealth

Waiguru set to install 25 new dialysis machines to enhance renal services across Kirinyaga County 

Wang Yi (2nd R), director of the Office of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim (2nd L), chief advisor of the Presidency of Brazil, in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 24, 2023. /Xinhua
OPINIONS

Wang Yi lays the groundwork for the GSI message to BRICS

KBC Managing Director Agnes Kalekye
Local NewsOPINIONS

Radio in 23 languages, 15 stations, and one country

OPINIONS

Climate change, armed conflicts, high fertilizer and energy prices impacting global food security

Show More