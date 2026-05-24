Ruto hails Youth PS Fikirini Jacobs’ rise as inspiration to Kenyan youth

President William Ruto has praised Youth Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs describing his rise from Bamba in Ganze, Kilifi County to the office of Principal Secretary as a powerful example of the potential and resilience of Kenya’s youth.

Speaking on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony in honour of PS Fikirini in Kilifi County President Ruto noted that the PS’s journey is a powerful testament to the limitless potential that exists in every corner of Kenya.

“It is rare for a young man from a remote part of our country such as Bamba in Ganze, Kilifi County, to rise to the distinguished office of Principal Secretary. Youth PS Fikirini Jacobs journey is a powerful testament to the limitless potential that exists in every corner of Kenya,” he said.

He said that Fikirini’s appointment reflects the government’s firm belief that leadership and excellence are not defined by one’s background, but by commitment, integrity, and service to the people.

“His rise also demonstrates our administration’s unwavering conviction that young people have the capacity to make meaningful and transformative contributions to the development and progress of our country,’ Ruto noted.

Further the Head of State noted that, in the short period we have worked together, PS Fikirini has distinguished himself as a focused, hardworking, and passionate leader, particularly in championing the interests and aspirations of young people.

He assured the Youth PS of continued support and mentor him as he grows into an even greater leader.

“We are proud of PS Fikirini as a servant of the people of Kenya. As leaders, we will continue to support and mentor him as he grows into an even greater leader of our nation and for future generations,” he said.