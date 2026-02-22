FootballSports

Shichenje voted man of the match on his debut at Charlton

Dismas Otuke
Harambee Stars defender Collins Shichenje was voted the man of the match on his debut with his new side, Charlton Athletic, in a championship match played on Saturday evening at the St Mary’s stadium.

The 22-year-old who joined Charlton last month was vital to his team’s 1-1 draw against Southampton as they fight to survive relegation, playing for 89 minutes before being substituted.

Charlton is currently 17th on the Championship table with 40 points.

Shichenje joined Charlton early this month on a three and a half year deal from Serbian side Vojvodina, where he played between 2024 and 2025, featuring in 39 matches.

