IG orders changes to President Ruto’s security detail after Ganze breach

The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered immediate changes to the security detail responsible for the President William Ruto’s following a security breach during a thanksgiving event in Ganze, Kilifi County.

In a statement IG Kanja noted that any breach involving the security of the President is unacceptable and a matter of the gravest national concern.

“Although security agencies responded swiftly and decisively to contain the situation and restore order, any breach involving the security of the President is unacceptable and a matter of the gravest national concern,” Kanja noted.

Similarly, the IG immediately constituted a special investigations team to conduct a swift, thorough, and uncompromising inquiry into how this breach occurred.

The IG cautioned all persons attending public events, particularly those involving the President and other national leaders, must strictly adhere to established security procedures and protocols at all times, stressing that any attempt to breach security will be met with the full force of the law.

“As the Inspector General of the National Police Service, I have immediately constituted a special investigations team to conduct a swift, thorough, and uncompromising inquiry into how this breach occurred. I have also ordered immediate changes to the security detail responsible for the President’s protection in order to strengthen protocols and seal any existing vulnerabilities,” Kanja said.

“The security of the Head of State is a matter of national security and will be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

Kanja further reiterated the National Police Service resolute in its constitutional duty to serve and protect the people of Kenya.

“We will take every necessary measure to ensure such an incident is never repeated and that the highest standards of security are maintained for the President, national leadership, and the nation,” he noted.