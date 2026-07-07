From struggle to strength: How Lorenzo, a Gen Z overcame mental health challenges

When Lorenzo Ambiyo, a campus student back in 2019, started hearing imaginary voices from unknown sources pushing him to carry out harmful activities, it was unknown to him that it was the beginning of his mental health struggle. Seven years later, he remains committed to his recovery, inspiring others through his journey with mental health.

Men’s mental health is an important topic, yet often overlooked by society. The reason being, many men are expected by society to be strong, independent, and avoid showing emotions. Many men experience stress, depression, loneliness, and emotional struggles, yet they are less likely to seek help as compared to women. Lorenzo, a campus student then, started experiencing mental health challenges after finding himself unable to provide the basic needs for his newborn child that he had sired with a fellow campus student.

“My mental health story started in 2019, I was in my third year at the University, the second semester in Narok. I started receiving visions from unknown sources inside my brain. I could hear voices but I could not explain where they were coming from so that I could respond to them. So, I was in distress.”

Lorenzo admits that the imaginary voices were pushing him to harm the new baby since he could not provide for his basic needs. He later left university in Narok to join the mother who was in Nairobi to seek help. He says that at first, the mother thought it was something demonic because she did not understand what was happening to him.

“I started sleeping too much, not eating and within two months, I started going to the streets, roaming aimlessly, and shouting at unknown people.”, he recounts.

Lorenzo contends that he nearly joined the street family before the mother sought intervention through a friend who recommended a youth centre at Kenyatta National Hospital which provides specialized outpatient care for adolescents and young adults.

“I did not join the street family, but it was very close. I could leave the house at 5.30am in the morning and come back very late at night. My mother was not sure where I was and whether I will come back home or not”, he says.

Lorenzo states that it was at the centre that he was diagnosed with Schizophrenia, a severe chronic brain disorder characterized by psychosis, including hallucinations, delusions, and disorganized thinking or behavior. The condition impacts how a person perceives reality, manages emotions, and relates to others.

The 29-year-old mental health warrior says he started treatment at the youth centre and, takes his medication daily and attends his monthly clinics religiously to date. He is grateful to non-governmental organizations like Health Rights Advocacy Forum (HERAF) Kenya which has played a key role in his healing journey.

One of the biggest barriers to improving men’s mental health is stigma. The fear of being seen as weak or being judged can hinder men from speaking openly about their mental health or seeking treatment. Health advocates encourage open conversations on mental health at home, in schools, and workplaces, to break some of the stereotypes associated with men seeking health interventions.

Lordlaro Lidoros, Programs Assistant at HERAF Kenya and a mental health advocate, encourages employers and family members to look out for inconsistencies or irregular behavior that may raise a red flag that someone is going through mental illness.

“If you see someone who was coming to work every day early, smartly dressed but starts coming late and untidy, withdraw from the social circles, tend to stick indoors and stay in the hiding, starts drinking too much or smoking, it is very important that you reach out to them, listen to them and encourage them to also speak up,” he recommends.

Lordlaro adds that they have discovered from the work HERAF Kenya has been implementing that most men don’t access care. They don’t even take their drugs when given in hospitals. He says it is important for everyone in society to reach out to every man wherever they are, to encourage them to speak up so that they don’t suffer in silence.

June is dedicated as Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, a time set aside to breaking the stigma that discourages men and boys from expressing emotions, discussing their struggles, and seeking professional help.

“June being a men’s mental health awareness month, we have had webinars to create awareness, X-spaces, community mental health outreaches targeting men and young boys. We are taking this conversation to workplaces, schools everywhere,” he highlights.

Lordlaro says that his organization is supporting the integration of mental health into primary Health Care Systems, and working with the national government to support policy work related to all other aspects of mental health.

Mental health affects every aspect of life, including work, relationships, physical health, and overall well-being. Some men may become withdrawn, angry, or engage in risky behaviours like alcoholism. Health experts advocates for turning awareness into action which underscores the urgent need to move beyond conversations and implement practical measures to mental health.

Although Lorenzo is convinced that using drugs like marijuana, khat, and bhang may have triggered his mental health condition, he encourages other young people to avoid substance abuse and choose friends wisely.

“To someone who is going through what I went through, especially the Gen Z, there is always hope. Seek help and if you are abusing any substance, stop it. Friends are there to help you but can also destroy you. So, choose your friends wisely,” he advises.

Lorenzo, now a mental health advocate, says the daughter is now seven years old and is grateful that he was able to enrol into a government TVET institution and continue with his education where he studied electrical engineering.

He encourages fellow men to speak up, seek health interventions and not to die in silence.

“You can reach me through my Facebook Page, Lorenzo Ambiyo, we help each other through this journey of mental illness,” he concludes.

On his part, Lordlaro too encourages families and employers to create a conducive environment where people are free to speak about issues of mental health so that the society does not continue losing young men and boys to suicide, mental health conditions or drugs.