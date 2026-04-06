County News

Wajir residents urged to register as voters

KNA
By KNA
2 Min Read
Wajir Nominated MCA Feiza Ahmed Sheikh
Wajir Nominated MCA Feiza Ahmed Sheikh

Residents of Wajir County have been urged to take part in the ongoing voter registration and upcoming elections to strengthen democracy and ensure inclusive representation.

Speaking during a community engagement forum in Wajir, nominated MCA and Women Representative aspirant Feiza Ahmed Sheikh said the meeting united women, youth, elders, and other community groups to discuss issues affecting them.

She emphasized the need for continued grassroots dialogue, noting that many marginalized groups still lack platforms to express their concerns.

“Many people have no space to speak out. As a leader, I am committed to creating opportunities for open dialogue,” Feiza said, adding that the session convinced some residents who were previously undecided about voting to reconsider.

She warned that low turnout among older voters discourages the youth, creating a negative chain reaction in civic participation.

“When elders lose interest in voting, it discourages young people who look up to them,” she noted, urging residents to register and vote as a constitutional duty.

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Feiza also commended the national government for development projects in the North Eastern region, such as the Mandera–Madogashe road, saying such initiatives show progress toward improving livelihoods.

Participants at the forum praised Feiza’s civic education efforts, saying they had helped restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Township Ward MCA aspirant Jibril Mohamed urged locals to back leaders promoting development, citing ongoing infrastructure works. “We have seen government open roads from Mandera to Madogashe. Residents should support such efforts,” he said.

Civil society advocate Fatuma Yussuf noted that low awareness of voting rights had contributed to past voter apathy. She called for continued civic education to enhance participation and informed decision-making.

Community elder Hassan Shurie echoed the appeal, saying low voter turnout had previously affected fair resource allocation and urged residents to vote to ensure their needs are represented.

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