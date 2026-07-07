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EACC secures convictions of two former IEBC officials over forged certificates

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured the conviction of two former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) employees for using forged academic certificates to obtain and advance in public employment.

In the first case, Purity Mwaniki Wanja was convicted by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on July 2, 2026, after the court adopted a plea bargain agreement.

EACC investigations established that Wanja forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education purportedly issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council and used it to secure employment with the IEBC in July 2012.

She pleaded guilty to charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery, and presenting a forged certificate.

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The court convicted her on her own plea of guilty and ordered her to pay a total of Ksh1.6 million, including Ksh1.5 million in compensation and fines of Ksh50,000 each for the forgery and presenting a forged certificate charges.

In a separate case, the same court convicted Luka Mukimi Musamali on June 29, 2026, for using a forged university degree certificate to secure a promotion within the commission.

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According to the EACC, Musamali presented a falsified Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies (Public Administration) purportedly issued by Moi University in support of his application for promotion from Constituency Office Clerk to Constituency Elections Assistant.

Following a full trial, the court convicted Musamali of deceiving a principal and uttering a false document, but acquitted him on the charge of forgery. He was fined a total of Ksh110,000, with custodial sentences in default of payment.

The EACC said the convictions demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding integrity in public service recruitment and career progression.

“The use of forged academic or professional certificates to secure public employment, promotions, or any other public benefit is a criminal offence,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission added that it will continue investigating and prosecuting individuals who engage in such fraudulent conduct to protect accountability and integrity in public service.

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