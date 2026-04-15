DCI dismantles sim swap fraud syndicate in Meru, arrests three suspects

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects linked to a cyber fraud ring in Meru.

The trio is said to have been involved in hacking emails, conducting SIM swap schemes and siphoning money from bank accounts.

The operation, carried out by officers from DCI headquarters in collaboration with their counterparts in Meru, led to the arrest of Zachaous Cheriot, Ambrore Kibet and Silas Rono.

Investigators traced the suspects to a hideout in Meru following forensic leads that pointed to their alleged involvement in coordinated digital fraud targeting unsuspecting Kenyans.

A search at the premises yielded several items believed to have been used in the heinous activities, including eight mobile phones, 39 SIM cards, 42 SIM card plates and a laptop.

The three are currently in police custody and are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

DCI said it will relentlessly cybercriminals exploiting technology to defraud members of the public.