Banned chemicals found in Kenyan children’s toys, kitchenware: study

A new investigative report has exposed a worrying reality for Kenyan consumers: everyday plastic items, from children’s toys to kitchen utensils sold on local shelves, contain hazardous and even banned chemicals.

The report, titled “Unsafe by Design: Banned and Hazardous Chemicals in Plastic Consumer Products in Kenya,” reveals findings from laboratory testing of 55 common plastic products. The study, conducted by the Centre for Environmental Justice and Development (CEJAD), detected dangerous substances including banned flame retardants, bisphenols (such as BPA), and heavy metals in items like toys, infant feeding bottles, sport bottles, snack containers, microwave lids, kitchen utensils, and pencil cases.

According to the report, these chemicals pose significant health risks, particularly to children, who are more vulnerable to their effects. For instance, bisphenols and phthalates are known endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormone systems and potentially leading to developmental and reproductive issues.

Heavy metals like lead and cadmium can accumulate in the body, causing long-term damage to the nervous system and kidneys. The presence of banned flame retardants is equally concerning, as these substances have been linked to cancer and hormone disruption, persisting in both the human body and the environment.

” While children are highly vulnerable, women face unique health risks from plastic-associated chemicals. EDCs can interfere with the endocrine system at any life stage. Exposure is linked to the development of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and uterine leiomyomas (myomas) (Piazza & Urbanetz, 2019). Furthermore, prenatal exposure can disrupt fetal cellular programming, leading to trans-generational health.” Said the report.

“Heavy metals pose greater health risks to children than to adults, with exposure linked to intellectual disability, neurocognitive

and behavioural disorders, respiratory disease, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions” they added.

This investigation highlights critical gaps in Kenya’s consumer protection framework. Despite existing regulations, the presence of these substances in widely available products indicates weak enforcement and inadequate market surveillance. The report’s findings come at a crucial time, as Kenya has been a leader in East Africa on plastic bag bans but now faces the more complex challenge of managing chemical additives in plastics.

“These findings demonstrate that Kenyan consumers, particularly children, are exposed to a toxic chemical cocktail through

ordinary product use. In the absence of national chemical safety limits and systematic market surveillance, hazardous products

reach consumers undetected. The Global Plastics Treaty must address hazardous additives with binding restrictions, enforceable limits for recycled plastics, and support for monitoring capacity in low- and middle-income countries. Toxic plastics cannot be made safe by recycling them,” read part of the report.

The study’s authors are calling for immediate and decisive action with key recommendations including strengthening chemical safety regulations, implementing routine and rigorous market surveillance to ensure compliance, and enhancing monitoring of plastics throughout their lifecycle.

“No single finding in this study is an isolated anomaly. Collectively, these findings confirm that consumers, especially children,

are regularly exposed to a toxic chemical cocktail through the ordinary use of plastic products. This exposure is invisible: there is no warning label, no smell, no visible sign. In many cases, the chemicals are built into the plastic itself, often carried through recycling systems that turn discarded electronics into new consumer goods. Addressing this reality requires action at multiple levels simultaneously,” the reported noted.

” Stronger policy action is needed at the national and regional level. Kenya and other countries in the Global South need enforceable chemical safety standards for imported consumer products, mandatory testing at borders and markets, and regulation of informal e-waste recycling to prevent POPs-contaminated materials from re-entering consumer product streams. Regional cooperation on monitoring and enforcement would strengthen the capacity of individual countries to act” the report concluded.

For Kenyan consumers, the report serves as a stark warning about the hidden dangers in everyday products. It underscores the urgent need for robust government action to protect public health and ensure that the products on our shelves are truly safe by design.