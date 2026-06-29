Fuel crises highlight the need for EVs, solar power, and international cooperation

The recurring fuel crises experienced across many developing countries should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers. Rising oil prices, supply disruptions, continue to expose the vulnerability of economies that rely heavily on imported fossil fuels. In Africa, where transport costs directly affect the prices of food and essential services, every fuel shock quickly becomes a cost-of-living crisis. For Kenya and the wider Global South, the solution is increasingly clear: accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) powered by renewable energy.

For decades, many developing countries have built their transportation systems around imported petroleum products. This dependence has created a cycle of vulnerability. Whenever global oil markets experience instability, governments face difficult choices between subsidizing fuel, increasing public debt, or allowing citizens to absorb higher costs. Recognizing these challenges, China has increasingly prioritized energy security, electric mobility, and renewable energy development to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and strengthen economic resilience.

Electric mobility presents an opportunity to break this cycle. Unlike conventional vehicles, EVs are powered by electricity that can be generated domestically. For nations that spend billions annually importing fuel, electrification can reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves and improve energy security. Beijing’s investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, battery technology, and renewable energy infrastructure demonstrate how planning can support both economic growth and energy independence.

Kenya is particularly well-positioned to benefit from this transition. The country already generates most of its electricity from renewable sources. Every electric motorcycle, bus, or car added to Kenyan roads represents a step toward reducing fuel imports while utilizing locally generated energy.

The transition should not be viewed solely through an environmental lens. The strongest argument for electric mobility in the Global South is economic. Fuel prices are determined largely by international markets, leaving governments with limited control over costs. Electricity generated domestically offers greater predictability and stability, helping businesses plan effectively and protecting households from sudden increases in transportation expenses.

Solar power should play a central role in this transformation. Africa possesses some of the highest solar energy potential in the world, yet much of it remains underutilized. Expanding solar generation can provide affordable electricity for charging EVs while extending energy access to underserved communities. In rural areas, solar-powered charging stations could provide a practical alternative to costly fuel distribution networks. China’s expansion of solar manufacturing has helped lower the global cost of renewable energy technologies, making solar solutions more accessible to developing countries.

The combination of EVs and solar energy offers an opportunity to decentralize energy systems. Instead of relying on large centralized infrastructure, communities can generate and consume energy locally. This model creates jobs and lowers operating costs for households and businesses.

The Global South should embrace greater technological cooperation and industrial partnerships. Rather than remaining consumers of imported technologies, developing countries should position themselves as participants in emerging clean-energy value chains. This includes local assembly of electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, renewable energy equipment production, and workforce development.

China’s experience offers valuable lessons. Over the past two decades, the country has become a global leader in electric vehicle production, battery innovation, renewable energy deployment, and green infrastructure development. For many developing countries, cooperation with China presents opportunities to access affordable technologies and financing.

Governments must take the lead in creating enabling policies. Tax incentives for EVs, investments in charging infrastructure, support for solar installations, and financing mechanisms for consumers can help overcome barriers to adoption. Public transportation fleets should be prioritized because they offer the fastest route to reducing fuel consumption on a large scale.

Critics often point to the high upfront cost of electric vehicles as a major obstacle. While this concern is valid, it overlooks the broader economic picture. EVs generally have lower operating and maintenance costs than conventional vehicles. As battery prices continue to decline and production scales up globally, the affordability gap is narrowing rapidly.

The next fuel crisis is not a matter of if, but when. Countries that continue to depend heavily on imported petroleum will remain vulnerable to forces beyond their control. Those that invest in electric mobility and renewable energy will be better equipped to protect their economies, strengthen energy security, and support sustainable growth.

For Kenya and the broader Global South, embracing electric vehicles and solar power is not simply an environmental choice. It is a strategic economic decision. By harnessing renewable resources, encouraging technological cooperation, and working with partners such as China, developing nations can reduce their exposure to future fuel shocks and build a more resilient, self-reliant, and prosperous future.

The writer is a Journalist and Communication Consultant