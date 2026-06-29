2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

2026 FIFA World Cup:Canada snatch late winner to eliminate Bafana Bafana

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
1 Min Read

Canada’s World Cup journey continues after an agonising finish against South Africa in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The match went down to the wire, with midfielder Stephen Eustáquio delivering a moment of brilliance in the 92nd minute to secure a 1-0 victory and a place in the Round of 16.

The contest was a tightly contested affair that lacked clear-cut opportunities for much of the afternoon.

South Africa controlled the tempo and kept the ball for extended periods, but they struggled to convert their possession into meaningful scoring chances.

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Their defence remained resolute throughout, keeping Canada’s attackers at bay through most of the match.

The turning point came when Canada introduced fresh energy late in the second half.

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Alphonso Davies’ entry onto the pitch sparked a shift in momentum that proved decisive.

As the match approached full-time and extra time seemed inevitable, Eustáquio seized his opportunity in stoppage time, rifling a composed finish past South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

While South Africa’s World Cup has ended, their performance represents a historic milestone for South African football making to the knockout stages for the first time in their World Cup history.

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