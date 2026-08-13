SportsVolleyBall

Beach Volleyball: Kenya begins preps for the Olympic qualifiers

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The national men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams have hit the camp ahead of the 2026 CAVB Beach Volleyball Continental championship and 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled Egypt 17th-23rd August in Alexandria,Egypt. The Kebyan squads composed of 4 players,two a piece is currently in training at PrideInn Hotel, Mombasa.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Head coach Sila Makiso expressed optimism of Kenya making it count at the championship

The men’s squad is led by Elphas Makuto and Reagan Kipichirchir while the women’s side is composed of Selina Gambo and  Yvone Wavinya.

Kenya is gunning to return to the Olympics for the first time since Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

AK track and field season to begin this weekend in Mumias
Barcelona set up El- Classico final in the Copa Del Rey
Hong Kong 7’s: Shujaa to face South Africa in 9th place play-off
Kenya seek to bounce back against Seychelles in 2026 World Cup qualifier
Croatia beat Netherlands to qualify for Nations League final
Share This Article
Previous Article Poultry farmers in Trans Nzoia receive 4,000 improved chicks
Next Article Maahir Patel clinches 2026 Kenya Junior Matchplay Championship
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenyans will vote leaders based on track record, Ruto says
Local News NEWS
GreenWorks 4 Africa Summit calls for coordinated approach to green skills, jobs
County News NEWS
Maahir Patel clinches 2026 Kenya Junior Matchplay Championship
Golf Sports
Poultry farmers in Trans Nzoia receive 4,000 improved chicks
Business

You May also Like

AthleticsSports

Nearly 9,000 athletes from 21 countries confirmed for 3rd Chepsaita Cross Country Run

GolfSports

Mercy Nyanchama  savours Ruiru Ladies Open Victory

FootballSports

Al Ahly beat Esperance to be  crowned CAF Champions League champions

FootballSports

2024 CHAN Chronicles:Team Profile:Niger

Show More