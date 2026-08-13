Beach Volleyball: Kenya begins preps for the Olympic qualifiers

The national men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams have hit the camp ahead of the 2026 CAVB Beach Volleyball Continental championship and 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled Egypt 17th-23rd August in Alexandria,Egypt. The Kebyan squads composed of 4 players,two a piece is currently in training at PrideInn Hotel, Mombasa.

Head coach Sila Makiso expressed optimism of Kenya making it count at the championship

The men’s squad is led by Elphas Makuto and Reagan Kipichirchir while the women’s side is composed of Selina Gambo and Yvone Wavinya.

Kenya is gunning to return to the Olympics for the first time since Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.