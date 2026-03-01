Ruto launches pilot solar programme to benefit 266 schools

President William Ruto Sunday, launched a Solarisation Programme for basic education Institutions that will reduce the cost of energy in schools.

Speaking at Alliance High School during its centenary celebrations, Ruto said the pilot project, which will benefit 266 schools, will expand access to clean and reliable power and has the potential to generate up to 150 megawatts of solar energy.

“This transformative project, whose pilot phase already includes 266 schools, will also create green jobs, strengthen our climate action, and accelerate our journey towards green growth”, he announced

The president also commissioned the new dining hall, opened the 640-bed Centennial Hostel and inspected the ongoing construction of a new church at the school.

He said projects that will boost the teaching and learning programme at the premier institute that marked 100 years since its establishment.