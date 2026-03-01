Local NewsNEWS

Ruto launches pilot solar programme to benefit 266 schools

The project which will expand access to clean and reliable power has the potential to generate up to 150 megawatts of solar energy.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read
The President at Alliance High School

President William Ruto Sunday, launched a Solarisation Programme for basic education Institutions that will reduce the cost of energy in schools.

Speaking at Alliance High School during its centenary celebrations, Ruto said the pilot project, which will benefit 266 schools, will expand access to clean and reliable power and has the potential to generate up to 150 megawatts of solar energy.

“This transformative project, whose pilot phase already includes 266 schools, will also create green jobs, strengthen our climate action, and accelerate our journey towards green growth”, he announced

The president also commissioned the new dining hall, opened the 640-bed Centennial Hostel and inspected the ongoing construction of a new church at the school.

He said projects that will boost the teaching and learning programme at the premier institute that marked 100 years since its establishment.

CMG Africa organizes forum in South Africa on China’s modernization
Sipili School for the Deaf seeks Ksh 600,000 refund as bus deal collapses
UN adopts ground-breaking Pact for Future to transform global governance  
EIDU partners with Kakamega County for quality education at KAIICO 2024
Raila was a fantastic candidate for AUC job – Ruto
President says opposition must check Govt lawfully
IGAD boss meets President Ruto, calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan
CS Owallo unveils new association aimed at economically empowering women
Mudavadi hails Nandi-Ndaitwah’s swearing in as first Namibian female President
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kosgei shatters Tokyo Marathon course record
Next Article Chebet and Kiprotich win Kapsabet 15 KM Road Race
- Advertisement -
Latest News
IFAB introduces new measures to enhance match flow
Football Sports
ODM is pursuing strategic coalitions to form next gov’t, says Oburu
Local News NEWS
President Ruto attends Alliance High School centenary celebrations
County News NEWS
Pharmacists warn of growing number of illegal prescriptions by quacks
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Governor Cheboi urges youth to enroll in foreign languages

Local NewsNEWS

Parliament set to vet two CS nominees today

FeaturesInternational News

China’s new push for rural reform, revitalization

County NewsNEWS

Ugandan woman extradited to Kenya over drug trafficking arraigned

Show More